Tuscaloosa police investigating Sunday shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

According to a release from the department, officers were called the 3200 block of 20th Street Sunday to investigate a shooting. At 9:45 p.m., officers arrived on the scene, where they located a 22-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower extremities. He was subsequently transported to DCH for injuries that were not life-threatening.

“The victim advised he was leaving the store when the suspect approached him and attempted to stop him,” the release stated. “The victim advised he didn’t know the suspect so he kept walking. The suspect then shot him.”

As of Monday, the suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit or CrimeStoppers.

