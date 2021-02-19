Tuscaloosa police investigating shooting that left 13-year-old boy dead

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old dead.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, a shooting was reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of James Harrison Parkway, where a 13-year-old boy was found dead. Officers located a handgun close to the victim.

While on the scene, police came in contact with two men who claimed to have been involved in the shooting and acted in self defense. The two suspects are now being questioned by law enforcement.

The case is under investigation.

This is a developing story.