17-year-old in custody after Dinah Washington Avenue shooting; victim expected to survive

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More information has been released regarding Friday morning’s shooting investigation on Dinah Washington Avenue.

According to The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, police and the violent crimes unit were sent to the intersection of 20th Street and Dinah Washington Avenue for a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a shotgun wound. The victim was taken DCH for treatment and is expected to survive.

The shooting suspect was believed to be in a house nearby. After an initial refusal to come to the door, the suspect eventually exited the building and was taken into custody.

Tuscaloosa VCU states that there is probable cause that the suspect shot the unarmed victim as the victim was walking along the road.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim and the suspect had been arguing over the past week over several minor issues.

An attempted murder warrant was obtained and the suspect was booked into jail.

According to Tuscaloosa VCU, the suspect, although 17 years old, will be charged as an adult due to the use of a deadly weapon.

—

Original Story: The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that took place at the 2000 block of Dinah Washington Avenue.

The shooting victim is expected to survive and the suspect is in custody.

There are no more details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

