1 hospitalized after Tuscaloosa hotel shooting, suspect identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — No arrests are being made after a woman shot a man during an altercation at a Tuscaloosa hotel on Tuesday.

According to Tuscaloosa police, officers were called to the Ramada Inn on the 630 block of Skyland Blvd East just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting. A woman admitted to police that she was involved in an altercation that ended with her shooting a man. The man was taken to DCH and is being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The two involved were acquaintances, but were not involved in a domestic relationship, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. The topic of self-defense are being addressed and investigated. No arrests will be made at this time pending further investigation.

Authorities said this was an isolated incident and didn’t involved the hotel or surrounding area. All persons of interest have been located and the public is not at any danger.

