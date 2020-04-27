Tuscaloosa police investigating fatal shooting at Winston Mart

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night at a gas station.

At approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Winston Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd regarding reports of a shooting. One person, 20-year-old Dominic Coleman, was found dead at the scene.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called out to assume the investigation of the shooting, which involved multiple people and vehicles. As of Monday morning, the investigation is still active, with investigators locating and interviewing witnesses, processing evidence, and searching for people of interest.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has any information concerning any suspects involved is encouraged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690, or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

LATEST POSTS