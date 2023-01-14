TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left a man dead.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy, officers arrived to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue just before noon on calls of a person shot inside an apartment.

Details are limited at this time. The Violent Crimes Unit will be conducting the investigation.

There have been four homicides so far in Tuscaloosa during 2023.

