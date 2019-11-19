Tuscaloosa police charge man with sexually assaulting minor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a girl, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.

According to a release sent out by the TPD, officers were called out to the 2500 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway early Tuesday morning regarding a call about a sexual assault.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed that a female juvenile victim has been sexually assaulted by Richard Charles Osborn, a 45-year-old male of Virginia Beach, VA,” the release stated.

The release went on to state that officers encountered Osborn trying to leave the area. After an interview with both Osborn and the victim, he was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Osborn was subsequently taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he is being held on $15,000 bond.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

