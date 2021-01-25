Tuscaloosa police charge man with attempted murder in Sunday shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday in the 3200 block of 18th Place Tuscaloosa.

At approximately 7:35 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call about a victim who had been shot once and was suffering from injuries that were not life-threatening. According to the TPD, the shooting happened during a mutual argument among several people.

After witness descriptions of the suspect and evidence were gathered at the scene, Joseph Baskins, 34, was located, interviewed and charged in the shooting. Baskins was charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Baskins is currently being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where his bond has been set at $75,000.