Tuscaloosa man captured after allegedly chasing girl from bus stop

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is now in custody after allegedly chasing a young girl from her bus stop in Tuscaloosa.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers were involved in a foot pursuit and manhunt that began at Forrester Gardens Apartments Tuesday morning that started with a woman calling law enforcement at 7:11 a.m. regarding a man in his 20s chasing her daughter from a bus stop on James Harrison Jr. Parkway to behind the apartment complex

“The first officers who responded called for backup after hearing possible gunfire,” a release from the TPD stated. “Multiple officers from TPD, with assistance from Alabama State Troopers, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Northport and the University of Alabama Police departments responded to the area.”

During the search, Holy Spirit School was notified and placed on lockdown.

Following an extensive search, a suspect was taken into custody at 8:33 a.m. in the back yard of a residence in the 3100 block of 11th Avenue East.

Charges are forthcoming. Investigators are working to determine whether the responding officers heard gunfire, firecrackers or something else.

LATEST POSTS