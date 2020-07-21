Tuscaloosa police arrest man wanted on 28 warrants after finding him hiding under bed

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police recently arrested a man found with drugs on him and 28 active warrants.

Kendal D. Peoples was taken into custody on the warrants, in addition to two pending drug charges and three misdemeanor drug charges Monday after attempting to hide from officers. According to a press release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the Crime Suppression Unit and the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were searching for Peoples at Brookhaven Apartments, where he was seen standing at the top of a breezeway before he ran into an unlocked, unoccupied apartment. Officers later found Peoples hiding underneath a bed.

Peoples was arrested on warrants for 22 fourth-degree theft charges, one warrant for attempting to elude and multiple warrants from Northport Police and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff s Office. Officers found heroin and Ecstasy during the arrest.

