Tuscaloosa police arrest, charge man for early morning murder of 39-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested and charged a man for the death of one and the attempted murder of another unrelated person.

According to a press release, TPD arrived at the 1900 block of Dinah Washington Ave. Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. to find Christopher Gilbert, 39, shot multiple times. Gilbert was transported to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Later on Sunday, TPD arrested Calvin Lee Willis, 30, and charged him for Murder. Willis was also linked to an unrelated shooting incident that occurred earlier the same day. He was charged with Attempted Murder and now resides at the jail where he is being held on a $150,000 cash bond.

No other information is available at this time.

