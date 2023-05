TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department have announced the arrest of a man on Sunday who was wanted in connection to an alleged sexual assault.

According to TPD, officers took Emmanuel Ineh into custody on one count of first-degree rape. Officers announced they were searching for Ineh on Friday.

If you believe you were a victim of sexual assault by him, contact TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.