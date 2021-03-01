Tuscaloosa police: 20 arrested in undercover prostitution, child sex trafficking bust

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 20 people in an undercover prostitution sting in Tuscaloosa on Friday and Saturday nights.
Comprised of officers from the Tuscaloosa, Northport, University of Alabama police departments, along with Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s deputies, the task force conducted the operation in an effort to curb illegal sex.
Five people arrested were charged with both traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Fifteen additional suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution. Some face additional charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a license. The 20 defendants are facing a total of 32 charges.
“The officers working this detail did an outstanding job on these cases,” Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Darren Beams, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, said in a statement to CBS 42. “Operations like these are crucial in the fight to prevent human trafficking from happening in our area.”
The following suspects were charged during the two-day operation:
- Zachary Nathaniel Bradley, 20, of Tuscaloosa.
- Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act ( $60,000 Bond)
- Electronic Solicitation of a Child ( $30,000 Bond)
- John Stephen Shoemaker, 64, of Tuscaloosa
- Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act ( $60,000 Bond)
- Electronic Solicitation of a Child ( $30,000 Bond)
- Terence Xavier Colvin, 23, of Tuscaloosa
- Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act ( $60,000 Bond)
- Electronic Solicitation of a Child ( $30,000 Bond)
- Miguel Angel Garcia-Gonzalez, 29, of Bessemer
- Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act ( $60,000 Bond)
- Electronic Solicitation of a Child ( $30,000 Bond)
- Francisco Marin-Cuevas, 35, of Tuscaloosa
- Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act ( $60,000 Bond)
- Electronic Solicitation of a Child ( $30,000 Bond)
Others charged include:
- Alan Dexter Sanders, 31, of Tuscaloosa
- Soliciting Prostitution
- Keith Dewayne Sutton, 46, of Northport
- Soliciting Prostitution
- Cory Danyell Willis, 41, of Northport
- Soliciting Prostitution
- Dennis Derell Merritt, 29, of Tuscaloosa
- Soliciting Prostitution
- Kadarius Tyevon Hill, 32, of Northport
- Soliciting Prostitution, Carrying Pistol without a License
- Gartrell Dcardo Johnson, 27, of Tuscaloosa
- Soliciting Prostitution
- Jahmal Andrew Jones, 27, of Tuscaloosa
- Soliciting Prostitution
- Joshua William Middleton, 36, of Appalachia, VA
- Soliciting Prostitution
- Patrick James Parker, 38, of Northport
- Soliciting Prostitution, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Darrin Lamont Powers, 44, of Vicksburg, MS
- Soliciting Prostitution
- John Claude Hayes, 28, of Berry
- Soliciting Prositution
- Michael David Thomas, 41, of Manassas, VA
- Soliciting Prostitution, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana-II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Almas Beisenov, 33, of Seattle, WA
- Soliciting Prostitution
- Rodney Keyron Atmore, 40, of Tuscaloosa
- Soliciting Prostitution
- Charles Joseph Moody, 36, of Tuscaloosa
- Soliciting Prostitution, Resisting Arrest