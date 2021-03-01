Tuscaloosa police: 20 arrested in undercover prostitution, child sex trafficking bust

Top row, left to right: Zachary Nathaniel Bradley, John Stephen Shoemaker, Terrence Xavier Colvin. Bottom row, from left to right: Miguel Angel Garcia-Gonzalez, Francisco Marin-Cuevas (West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 20 people in an undercover prostitution sting in Tuscaloosa on Friday and Saturday nights.

Comprised of officers from the Tuscaloosa, Northport, University of Alabama police departments, along with Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s deputies, the task force conducted the operation in an effort to curb illegal sex.

Five people arrested were charged with both traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Fifteen additional suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution. Some face additional charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a license. The 20 defendants are facing a total of 32 charges.

“The officers working this detail did an outstanding job on these cases,” Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Darren Beams, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, said in a statement to CBS 42. “Operations like these are crucial in the fight to prevent human trafficking from happening in our area.”

The following suspects were charged during the two-day operation:

Zachary Nathaniel Bradley, 20, of Tuscaloosa. Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act ( $60,000 Bond) Electronic Solicitation of a Child ( $30,000 Bond)



John Stephen Shoemaker, 64, of Tuscaloosa Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act ( $60,000 Bond) Electronic Solicitation of a Child ( $30,000 Bond)



Terence Xavier Colvin, 23, of Tuscaloosa Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act ( $60,000 Bond) Electronic Solicitation of a Child ( $30,000 Bond)



Miguel Angel Garcia-Gonzalez, 29, of Bessemer Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act ( $60,000 Bond) Electronic Solicitation of a Child ( $30,000 Bond)



Francisco Marin-Cuevas, 35, of Tuscaloosa Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act ( $60,000 Bond) Electronic Solicitation of a Child ( $30,000 Bond)



Others charged include:

Alan Dexter Sanders, 31, of Tuscaloosa Soliciting Prostitution



Keith Dewayne Sutton, 46, of Northport Soliciting Prostitution



Cory Danyell Willis, 41, of Northport Soliciting Prostitution



Dennis Derell Merritt, 29, of Tuscaloosa Soliciting Prostitution



Kadarius Tyevon Hill, 32, of Northport Soliciting Prostitution, Carrying Pistol without a License



Gartrell Dcardo Johnson, 27, of Tuscaloosa Soliciting Prostitution



Jahmal Andrew Jones, 27, of Tuscaloosa Soliciting Prostitution



Joshua William Middleton, 36, of Appalachia, VA Soliciting Prostitution



Patrick James Parker, 38, of Northport Soliciting Prostitution, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance



Darrin Lamont Powers, 44, of Vicksburg, MS Soliciting Prostitution



John Claude Hayes, 28, of Berry Soliciting Prositution



Michael David Thomas, 41, of Manassas, VA Soliciting Prostitution, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana-II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Almas Beisenov, 33, of Seattle, WA Soliciting Prostitution



Rodney Keyron Atmore, 40, of Tuscaloosa Soliciting Prostitution

