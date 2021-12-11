Tuscaloosa PD investigating shooting that left 1 dead

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that occurred overnight.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers were called to the Greensboro Avenue and 24th Street intersection on reports of an incident near the Club 205 Lounge in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities said one person was found shot dead near the scene.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call TPD at 205-464-8690.

