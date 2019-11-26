Tuscaloosa VCU investigating deadly shooting at Jemison Ave., victim identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (11/27/19): The victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and later succumbed to their injuries has been identified to be 23-year-old Jemarrius Deangelo Bell.

According to Lt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Tuscaloosa police responded to the shooting at 4 p.m. to the area on a report of multiple gunshots. Bell was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation and says they are working multiple active leads.

If anyone witnessed the incident, they are encouraged to contact the violent crimes unit at 205-464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

Original story: The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

According to authorities, police were called to Jemison Ave. and 22nd Street where a subject was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The subject was transported to a hospital where they later died.

