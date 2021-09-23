Tuscaloosa PD asking public for help identifying hit-and-run suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

According to the TPD, the driver allegedly crashed their red Toyota Tacoma into another car after running through a stop sign at the corner of 13th Street and Hackberry Lane around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 10. Police say the driver pulled onto Coliseum Street behind Coleman Coliseum to catch a dog that had fallen out of his truck following the crash. Once officers arrived at the scene, the driver fled.

TPD says the truck appeared to have an Alabama license plate and damage to the front bumper of the driver’s side.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact TPD at 205-349-2121.