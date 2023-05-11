TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are now facing murder charges following the death of their infant son Thursday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Jameela Biggs, 23, and Antonio Martin, 36, were arrested and charged with murder, according to TVCU Cpt. Jack Kennedy. Both suspects are currently held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

An unresponsive male infant was brought to DCH Regional Medical Center at 7 p.m. Monday and was later transferred to a children’s hospital. Medical staff determined the child had extensive injuries, including multiple skull fractures.

Both parents were interviewed and were unable to provide an explanation for the injuries. They also admitted they were the only adults around the child when they were injured, which occurred in the 4900 block of 2nd Street East.

A medical expert examined the child extensively Tuesday and reported that the injuries were consistent with intentional physical abuse. Biggs and Martin were arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse.

The infant was placed on life support Tuesday and died of his injuries Thursday, leading to the murder charges being brought forward after a consultation with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.