Photos from surveillance video footage of the Tuscaloosa Family Dollar robbery suspect taken in January (Photo courtesy of TPD)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a robbery suspect who may have been a repeat offender pending investigations Friday.

Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are looking into whether he is responsible for other robberies at the store on May 4, May 13 and Dec. 5 of 2021 as well as another robbery on Jan. 14 of this year.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, TPD officers received a call of a robbery in progress at the Family Dollar location on 14th Street. The masked suspect entered the store near closing time, indicated he had a gun concealed under his clothing and demanded money.

An employee noticed that the gun appeared to be a drill and confronted him as he left the store. The two engaged in a brief struggle, and the suspect dropped the drill and some of the cash before running away from the shopping center.

An investigator working the previous robbery cases had identified Hunter as a potential suspect. Officers went to his residence and found some of the cash taken during the robbery before taking him into custody. He is charged in relation to Thursday’s robbery and the Jan. 14 robbery.

TPD believes Hunter to be connected to the previous robberies based on employees’ accounts of a masked man carrying what appeared to be a drill wrapped in clothing to look like a gun in the prior cases. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Hunter was being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond set.