Tuscaloosa man sought on human trafficking charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force need assistance locating a suspect with three outstanding first-degree human trafficking charges.

According to the task force, the warrants against Demetrice Undreal McKinney, 45, are related to cases involving teenage girls.

Task Force agents were made aware of the criminal activity in December and obtained warrants to arrest McKinney in January. He was last known to live on 26th Street in the Rosedale area.

No further information can be released at this time due to the age of the victims. Please contact TPD at 205-349-2121 or call CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP(7867) if you can help locate McKinney.