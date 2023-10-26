TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge sentenced a Tuscaloosa convicted felon on drug and gun charges, U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona announced Thursday.

Marzette Thomas, 37, was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison by Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the plea agreement, the West Alabama Task Force executed a search warrant at a Tuscaloosa apartment on May 26, 2022, seeking evidence related to drug distribution and trafficking. Less than 48 hours before the search warrant was executed, a confidential informant made a controlled purchase of narcotics from Thomas inside the residence.

When searching the apartment, according to the plea agreement, officers discovered pills containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, eutylone, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and digital scales. Officers also found five firearms in the residence. Three of them were determined to be stolen.

Thomas is not allowed to possess a firearm because of prior felony convictions. He was convicted of attempted distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in Aug. 2020 in the Circuit Court of Tuscaloosa County.

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and West Alabama Narcotics Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel McBrayer prosecuted the case.