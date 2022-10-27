TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

Quincy T. Doss, 41, was sentenced Thursday in federal court. He had previously pleaded guilty to loan fraud related to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to prosecutors, Doss submitted PPP loan applications between April and November 2021, falsely claiming the funds would be used to pay workers at his business. He ultimately received two loans worth a total of $220,000.

“The defendant defrauded a program intended to assist small business owners and their hard-working employees who suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said in a written statement. “My office remains committed to investigating, prosecuting, and seeking stiff custodial sentences for those who took advantage of a national crisis to line their own pockets.”

“Greed drove Doss to enrich himself by defrauding a government program intended to provide relief and ease the pain of COVID-19 economic restraints on working Americans,” FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra said. “The sentence handed down today should serve as a message that the FBI and our partners will not relent in holding accountable those who exploit the PPP and other federal programs for personal gain.”

Doss will serve 60 months in prison for the underlying PPP loan fraud and an additional 24 months for having committed the offense while on supervised release for other unrelated federal crimes.