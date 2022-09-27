TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a 1-year-old baby girl.

John Thompson plead guilty to capital murder Tuesday morning for killing his girlfriend’s child.

Paula Whitley is the chief assistant district attorney for Tuscaloosa County. She says by taking a plea deal, the possibility of the death penalty was taken off the table for Thompson’s case.

“The defendant wanted to go ahead and plead guilty, so we made that decision not to seek death in order to save the family years continuing to wait for closure in this case as well as the system to go ahead and get this case resolved,” Whitley said. “We are satisfied that spending the rest of his life in prison is a satisfactory result”.

The murder occurred on July 27, 2020, at the couple’s house on Savannah Drive in Coker. On the day of the murder, Thompson was caring for the child alone while the mother was at work. It is unknown why Thompson killed the victim.

Jim Standridge is Thompson’s lawyer. He says his client was remorseful and has taken responsibility for his actions.

“I can’t think of anything sadder than an innocent child losing their life. [It] alters the lives of her family and Mr. Thompson’s life is changed now,” Standridge said. “All these people [were affected] for a few minutes of senseless bad decision making.”

The Medical Examiner found injuries to the victim’s head and torso including bruising around her left eye.