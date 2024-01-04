TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – A person was arrested in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend after allegedly stealing $30,000 as part of a phone call scam.

On Friday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of $30,000 that had been stolen. According to the TCSO, the victim had been contacted by someone over the phone who claimed to be an employee of the Tuscaloosa District Court and gave the name Lieutenant Jack Kennedy. The caller urged the victim to pay a sum of $30,000 to avoid arrest for failure to appear in court.

The exchange of $30,00 between the caller and the victim was made in a public location in Tuscaloosa.

On Saturday, investigators executed a search warrant and recovered $29,242 of the $30,000 and arrested Tobias Makenzie Smith, 24, charging him with first-degree theft of property.

Additional charges could be expected as the investigation is ongoing.

TCSO Sheriff Abernathy reminded residents in a statement that “legitimate law enforcement agencies will never call and demand that fines or fees be paid.”

Smith’s bond was set at $5,000.