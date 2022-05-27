TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 35-year-old Tuscaloosa man is being held on $4.6 million bond following a drug bust at his home Thursday.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents seized 50 grams of MDMA, 29 pounds of marijuana edibles, 76 grams of synthetic marijuana and 34 pounds of marijuana from the home of Marzette Thomas Jr.

Additionally, police said five guns, three of which were reported stolen, and $55,000 in cash were recovered from the home.

Thomas is charged with trafficking marijuana, synthetic marijuana and meth, failure to affix a tax stamp and second-degree receiving stolen property.