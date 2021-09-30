Tuscaloosa man facing child pornography charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been arrested and charged with two counts of disseminating child pornography.

Michael Wilson, 33, was arrested Thursday after officers search his home.searched his home Thursday morning.

“Collaboration between these agencies is essential in cases like this,” said task force commander Capt. Phil Simpson of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. “Sharing resources helps us to quickly build strong cases against those who support the exploitation and victimization of children.”

Wilson is being held a the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $60,000 bond. Simpson said more charges are expected to come in the case.