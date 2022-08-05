TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Tuscaloosa man faces multiple charges after authorities say illegal pornography was found on his devices.

According to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, authorities were tipped off about possible illegal porn at the residence of Michael Andrew Fisher Tubbs. After executing a search warrant at Tubbs’ home last month, warrants were obtained for Tubbs arrest and he was taken into custody Thursday.

Tubbs is charged with eight counts of possession of obscene material depicting persons under the age of 17 involved in obscene acts. He is being held on at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $120,000 bond.