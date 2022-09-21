TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed a woman Monday.

According to TPD, officers were called to the 1900 block of 29th Avenue on reports of a stabbing. Once on the scene, they discovered a woman with a cut on her shoulder.

A preliminary investigation led officers to a suspect in 31-year-old Anthony Eubanks.

The victim told police that she had gotten into an argument with Eubanks over his “proposed sexual advances.” The argument eventually spilled into the front porch area where the woman was injured.

Eubanks was later charged with second-degree assault and taken into custody later that night. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond.

Eubanks had been on bond at the time of the incident for an attempted murder charge from July 2021 where is accused of stabbing another individual.