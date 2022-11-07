TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man is facing 10 charges of dissemination or display of obscene matter depicting a child younger than 17, according to authorities.

According to West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Jamal Al-Sayyad, 34, was taken into custody on Oct. 28 and released after posting a $30,000 bond later that day. The charges came from an investigation conducted by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in August.

Investigators were assisted by the University of Alabama’s Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force.