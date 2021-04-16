Tuscaloosa man charged with sodomizing child in years-old case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have charged a Tuscaloosa man with two counts of first-degree sodomy in a case dating back years.

On Friday, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit obtained arrested Clarence Albert Squires. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $45,000 bond.

According to police, the victim–who is now an adult–came forward with allegations that Squires had violated them when they were a child. There is no statute of limitations on sexual offenses against children.

“The Sexual Assault Section works alongside other community partners to support the victims, and bring these types of offenders to justice,” the TVCU stated in a press release. “It took a great deal of courage for this victim to come forward at this time.”

Due to then nature of the abuse, and known proclivities of these types of offenders, police are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Squires to please contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.