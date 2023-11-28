TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man was arrested following an executed search warrant at his residence, the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force announced Tuesday.

James Andrew Crank, 45, is charged with two counts of possession of material containing visual depictions of persons under 17 involved in obscene acts. His bond is to be set by a judge.

The warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing investigation. Crank could face additional charges following an investigation of devices seized during the search.

TPD’s Cyber Intelligence Unit and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit assisted with the investigation.