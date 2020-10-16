Tuscaloosa man charged with Fayette party shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting that happened at a party in Fayette County last month.

Ruben Hedgemon, 21, was located on Ormond Street in Tuscaloosa Thursday and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Hedgemon is accused of firing multiple shots as he left a party on New Hope Church Road in southern Fayette County during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The victim was struck multiple times and treated at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Investigators spoke with a number of eyewitnesses before obtaining a warrant to charge Hedgemon the afternoon of the shooting.

“I’m thankful that the suspect is in custody. I’m appreciative of the investigators in my office and the assisting agencies that worked really hard to ensure that this happened without incident,” 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin said in a statement.

Hedgemon is being held in the Fayette County Jail on $100,000 bond.

