TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of his 5-month-old son, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.

According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of James I. Harrison Parkway at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive 5-month-old boy.

The baby was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center, then to Children’s of Alabama, where died at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Zoe Floyd Michael Jr., 29, was subsequently charged with capital murder.

An investigation conducted by TPD’s Family Crimes Division indicated the baby had suffered injuries consistent with abuse. Police report that Michael Jr. was the only adult present in the home in the hours before the infant became unresponsive.

Michael Jr. will be transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and held on no bond.