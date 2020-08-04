Tuscaloosa man charged with attempted murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man was charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Pine Street Monday afternoon.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers were called to the 3000 Block of Pine Street regarding a report of two men had been in a personal dispute and one shooting at the other several times as he attempted to leave in his vehicle. No one was struck or injured by the gunfire.

Ronnie Williams, 60, was subsequently located, arrested and charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm after witness statements and video surveillance linked him to the shooting.

Williams was taken to the Tuscaloosa Jail on $75,000 bond, but has since posted bond and released.

LATEST POSTS