Tuscaloosa man charged with attempted murder following alleged stabbing over a missing cell phone

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man in the city on Wednesday, police say.

Tuscaloosa police responded to a call on Herman Avenue Wednesday where a stabbing had reportedly taken place.

Witnesses on the scene confirmed that Anthony Eubanks, 55, stabbed another man after an argument over a missing cell phone, Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department said.

Eubanks turned himself in on Thursday and is being held on a $60,000 bond.