Tuscaloosa man charged with attempted murder, firing into occupied car

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been charged with shooting a person several times while they sat in their car last Friday.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the corner of 35th Street and 11th Avenue after 4 p.m. Friday. The victim reported he was stopped at a red light when the shooter pulled up alongside him in a car, firing into the car and striking him several times. The victim was transported and treated for serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Lamarcus Darnell Williams, 34, was later developed as a suspect and arrested Tuesday, where he was charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Williams was reportedly on parole at the time of his arrest, causing his bond to be revoked.

The TPD reports that the motive in the shooting may have been a personal disagreement between the victim and Williams.