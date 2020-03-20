Man charged with attempted murder after victim shot during argument in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man is in custody after being charged with trying to kill someone he knew during an argument.

According to a press release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers were called the the University Downs Apartments on 15th Street East at 3:40 p.m. Thursday regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a 23-year-old man was found shot. He was subsequently taken to DCH Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition as of Friday morning.

During the investigation, Byron Lee Robertson, 27, was developed as a suspect and located in Jefferson County.

“The suspect and victim knew each other, and had been involved in an argument that became violent,” the release stated. “This appears to have been a personal issue between the two, and there no danger to the apartment complex or surrounding area.”

Robertson was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $60,000 bond.

