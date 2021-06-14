Tuscaloosa man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been arrested and charged on multiple child pornography charges, according to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Jshonathan Charles Roach, 34, was arrested late Friday on nine counts of possession of child pornography.

Authorities said the investigation began when FBI agents in Birmingham received information identifying Roach as a suspect in possession of obscene material depicting minors.

Roach is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $15,000 for each charge – a total of $135,000.