TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force has arrested a Tuscaloosa man and charged him with multiple counts of child pornography.

Phillip Shannon Wright, 44, has been charged with one count of dissemination of obscene matter of persons under the age of 17 and seven counts of possession of obscene matter of persons under the age of 17.

The investigation into Wright began in February with a collaboration between the task force, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the US Marshals Task Force.

Wright is now being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $135,000 bond.