DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – On May 13, Decatur Police responded to a report of stolen property out of a vehicle.

Officials say that the vehicle was parked on the 800-block of Canal Street in Decatur. During the investigation, police named Ellis Debrelle Cooper, 41, of Tuscaloosa, as a suspect in the break in. He was later arrested.

Cooper is currently being held at Morgan County Jail after being charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. His bond is set at $3,000.