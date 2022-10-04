TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made Monday in connection to a deadly car crash that killed three people one year ago in Cottondale.

Tuscaloosa County jail records show that Braxton Connell, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of criminally negligent homicide and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been released after posting his $19,000 bail.

Tanya Boyd’s brother Marty Green was one of the three killed. She says her family has been waiting a whole year to get justice. She believes Connell’s arrest is a good start and she wants him to be held accountable for his possible role in the tragedy.

“He deserves what he gets because he took three lives. Parents, brothers and sisters, he took them away from us so he gets what he deserves,” Boyd said. “Because we all need justice, and their kids need justice and they need justice and it feels good that we got it.”

Ashley Stewart, Mary Hagadore and Marty Green were riding together in truck down Highway 11 on Sept. 30th, 2021, when the fatal crash happened. Police believe Connell’s car crossed the center line and hit the vehicle head-on.

“It is horrible, and he took everything we have. My brother and my friend Mary, which was my brother’s baby momma, […] and Ashley, he took her away from her five kids,” Boyd said. “It’s really sad and I hope he gets what he deserves.”

Connell is scheduled for his first initial court appearance Wednesday at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.