TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after allegations of several sex crimes against children.

Raymond Eugene DeWoody, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, DeWoody had allegedly been “grooming” several children between the ages of 11 and 16. He is said to have given the them alcohol, gifts, trips to sporting events and also held house parties.

DeWoody is now being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Authorities say the crimes occurred over the last several years and that there is a high possibility that there are other victims. If you or someone you know may have information on this case, you’re asked to contact VCU at 205-464-8690.