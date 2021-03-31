Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2018 incident for unlawfully transporting guns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man arrested on gun and drug charges in December 2018 has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.

Antonio Montez Denson, 33, pleaded guilty to unlawful transport of firearms by a convicted felon on Jan. 28, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler sentenced Denson to serve 120 months in prison at a sentencing hearing held in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. This sentencing is three years longer than the time Denson and his attorney had requested of 78 months (six and a half years).

Denson is still facing state charges in relation to the incident that occurred in December 2018. In that case, TPD patrol officers responded to a laundromat in the 3200 block of 10th Street after 911 callers said a man was waving a gun in the parking lot.

He led officers on a foot pursuit while appearing to reach for a pistol in his hoodie, police say. Once he was captured, officers discovered a .380 pistol in his pocket. They found a stolen Taurus 9 mm pistol in his glove box, along with marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, baggies and scales in the car. Each firearm had fully loaded magazines with one bullet in the chamber.

The drug charges are pending in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court. The federal sentence will run concurrently with any prison time that could result from a potential guilty plea or verdict in those cases.

The gun cases were prosecuted through the federal system because Denson has prior convictions on drug possession and attempted distribution in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, in 2009 in addition to a 2019 first-degree marijuana possession conviction in Tuscaloosa County.