Tuscaloosa Co. Violent Crime Unit identifies, captures homicide suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 55-year-old man has been apprehended in connection to a homicide investigation that began Saturday.

According to a Sunday morning news release, members of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were called to a boat landing around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after boaters found a dead man who had been shot several times.

The Violent Crimes Unit was tasked with the investigation and, according to the news release, identified 55-year-old Kenneth White as a suspect. After locating White and interviewing him and witnesses, investigators obtained and executed search warrants. Based on the evidence, they consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and White was charged with Murder, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm (Felon) and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree (Firearm).

Investigators said White’s alias is Umar Faruq Sabir and provided information about his criminal history.

According to Captain Jack Kennedy: “It should be noted that White has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for multiple violent felonies over the last 20 years. Due to his past, a judge was contacted and a court order was obtained placing this subject in jail with no bond allowed until later review by the courts. “

The identity of the homicide victim was not revealed in the news release.