Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for three most wanted suspects

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in searching for three suspects with various charges.
Ann Lynette Westphal-Collins has been charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
How to identify Lynette Collins:
- Race: White
- Height: 5’06”
- Weight: 170 lbs
- Age: 46 years
- Eye color: Brown
- Hair color: Brown
- Last known location: In the area of Old Country Drive in Coaling, Alabama
Kiara Shauntell Snyder has been charged for two counts of possession of a forged instrument.
How to identify Kiara Shauntell Snyder:
- Race:Black
- Hair color: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Age: 28 years old
- Height: 5’06”
- Weight: 140 pounds
- Last known location: In the area of 25th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Christopher Woods has been charged with identity theft and two counts of first degree receiving stolen property
How to identify Christopher Woods:
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 41 years
Height: 5’07”
Weight: 289 pounds
Last known location: In the area of Cordell Street, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Next steps
If you have any information on the location of these three wanted suspects, contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.
LATEST POSTS
- Accused drug trafficker caught shoplifting after posting bail in Lee County
- Top storylines from the Super Bowl’s Opening Night
- 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time
- Central AL Forecast: Drier, sunny today, more rain tomorrow
- Shelby County residents voice their concerns over toll bridge proposal