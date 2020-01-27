Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for three most wanted suspects

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in searching for three suspects with various charges.

Ann Lynette Westphal-Collins has been charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

How to identify Lynette Collins:

Race: White

Height: 5’06”

Weight: 170 lbs

Age: 46 years

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Last known location: In the area of Old Country Drive in Coaling, Alabama

Kiara Shauntell Snyder has been charged for two counts of possession of a forged instrument.

How to identify Kiara Shauntell Snyder:

Race:Black

Hair color: Black

Eye color: Brown

Age: 28 years old

Height: 5’06”

Weight: 140 pounds

Last known location: In the area of 25th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Christopher Woods has been charged with identity theft and two counts of first degree receiving stolen property

How to identify Christopher Woods:

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Age: 41 years

Height: 5’07”

Weight: 289 pounds

Last known location: In the area of Cordell Street, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Next steps

If you have any information on the location of these three wanted suspects, contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.

