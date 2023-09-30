TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 53-year-old Tuscaloosa County School System high school teacher was charged Thursday after he allegedly sexually abused a child under 12 years old.

According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy, a report of a juvenile sexual assault was made in the past week to its sexual assault section. A former juvenile household member of Edward Stanley Kramarczyk reported she was sexually abused by him over the past year.

TVCU investigators started work on the case and developed enough evidence by Thursday to charge Kramarczyk with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and first-degree sodomy. The investigation remains ongoing, and more charges are possible. Kramarczyk is being held in jail without bond until he’s evaluated by a court.

When Kramarczyk was arrested, he was a teacher at Hillcrest High School. The victim in this case was not a student of his and didn’t attend the school. Besides having access to children as a teacher, Kramarczyk had also been a foster parent in the past and may have had access to children through other social groups.

TVCU investigators, the school system and the Alabama Department of Human Resources are following up with Kramarczyk’s past to see if there are any other victims. The TVCU urges those who may have been a victim or knows of any possible abuse by Kramarczyk to contact the unit at 205-464-8690.