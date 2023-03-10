TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A couple from Coker has been charged in the death of their 3-month-old son, according to the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit.

Randal Chester Gray II, 40, and Jessica Minor, 35, were both arrested after being indicted for chemical endangerment of a child that resulted in death.

On May 5, 2022, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 14000 block

of Shady Woods Lane in Coker on an unresponsive infant. The child was transported to a hospital but did not survive.

The Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation. No physical trauma was found on the child, and interviews with the parents did not produce a cause of death. The parents and all witnesses were formally interviewed and relevant evidence was collected.

During the initial investigation, it was discovered that methamphetamine had been detected in the baby’s system when the child was born. Minor was then charged with chemical endangerment of a child and arrested on August 17, 2022. She was later released after posting bond.

Months later, a formal autopsy report received from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences listed the child’s cause of death as “methamphetamine toxicity.” VCU investigators then consulted with a series of medical experts, re-interviewed the parents and presented the findings to the District Attorney’s Office and a subsequent grand jury, which led to the couple’s arrest.

During the arrest, methamphetamine was found in the couple’s possession. Gray was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Minor was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and had her bond revoked on her previous charges.