TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man was sentenced to more than three years in jail after being convicted of illegally having a firearm.

Julian Devaughn Lewis, 46, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

A release from the attorney’s office states Lewis pleaded guilty to the charge in December of 2021. Lewis obtained a semi-automatic rifle in July 2021 and had it stored in a storage facility in Northport. An ATF special agent seized the rifle at a storage facility following Lewis’ arrest on an unrelated charge.

The press release went on to state Lewis had prior felony convictions for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree receiving stolen property, and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.