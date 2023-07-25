TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man was found guilty of illegally possessing ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

On Feb. 27, 2022, a Tuscaloosa Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on Deandrea Darnelle Young, 34, according to evidence presented at trial. Young fled from the officer after he asked for his driver’s license and insurance.

The officer chased Young and found the abandoned vehicle in an apartment complex. While searching the vehicle, officers found 10 rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition underneath clothing belonging to Young, but no firearm.

Young is prohibited from having ammunition because of prior felony convictions. The maximum penalty for being a felon in possession of ammunition is 10 years in prison.