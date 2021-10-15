‘Senseless tragedy’: Tuscaloosa 13-year-old shot, killed in community off Fosters Ferry Road

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in a community off Tuscaloosa’s Fosters Ferry Road.

According to Chief Brent Blankley, Tuscaloosa police responded to a call of a reported shooting at Washington Square around 6:20 p.m.

On arrival, police found a 13-year-old that had been shot in the head.

“It’s a senseless murder,” Blankley told CBS 42, his voice full of emotion. “We see it all the time where adults are shot, and it’s terrible. But when it’s a kid, it takes it to another level.”

Blankley said police are searching for suspects at this time, but no one is yet in custody.

“We won’t leave here until we get them in custody,” he said.

Blankley said the victim’s age makes the case a hard one to swallow.

“It’s a lot different,” he said. “We’re all dads and moms out here. When you see that, and you see the senseless tragedy of that, it hits you different.”

Police say that no suspects are in custody and that the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.