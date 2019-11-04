Tuesday’s Monnish park shooting upgraded to murder, suspect charged

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A victim of last Tuesday’s shooting in Monnish Park has passed away.

The suspect, Robert Mitchell Williams, 40, has now been charged with murder.

Williams is held on a $150,000 bond, superseding the previous charge of attempted murder.

The shooting occurred on October 29 at 12:30 a.m., according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Williams and the victim, 36-year-old Rayshard Richey, were allegedly arguing over money which escalated to a shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

